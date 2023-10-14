Blairsville Sorghum Festival

Meeks Park 490 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

We are back and looking forward to the 54th Annual Blairsville Sorghum Festival and some great sorghum syrup! This year’s festival will be hosted by the Blairsville Sorghum Syrup Makers and Enotah CASA, Inc again. We are looking forward to keeping traditions alive and creating a memorable experience for all patrons of the festival.  

9:00am-5:00pm each day!

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
