Blacksmith & Fine Craft Auction at John C. Campbell Folk School

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902

Saturday, November 2, 2019 1–4 p.m.

Our annual Blacksmith Auction features some of the

finest artist-blacksmith work, as well as a wide selection

of other fine craft items made by Folk School instructors

and students. Proceeds benefit the craft programs at

the school. Free admission. folkshool.org Contact: 828-837-2775

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
828-837-2775
