Blacksmith & Fine Craft Auction 2020
John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902
Saturday, November 7, 2020 • 1–4 p.m.
Our annual Blacksmith Auction features some of the
finest artist-blacksmith work, as well as a wide selection
of other fine craft items made by Folk School instructors
and students. Proceeds benefit the craft programs at
the school. Free admission.
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts