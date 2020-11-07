Blacksmith & Fine Craft Auction 2020

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902

Saturday, November 7, 2020 • 1–4 p.m.

Our annual Blacksmith Auction features some of the

finest artist-blacksmith work, as well as a wide selection

of other fine craft items made by Folk School instructors

and students. Proceeds benefit the craft programs at

the school. Free admission.

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902
