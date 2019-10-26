Blacksburg Brew Do
Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
The festival welcomes back the best in craft brewers from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, offering another outstanding selection of ales, lagers, pilsners, stouts, ciders and more. Delicious food, cooking and brewing demonstrations and live entertainment complement a great day of beer tasting.
