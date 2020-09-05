Blackberry Creek Artists

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Join us as we welcome the Blackberry Creek Artists group to the Art Center September 5-26. Blackberry Creek is a local artist collective representing artists who live and work in the North Georgia area. These award-winning artists work in various mediums including oils, watercolor, acrylic, pastels, multi-media and sculpture, with subject matters as varied as their mediums. Opening reception is September 5 from 5pm to 7pm.

