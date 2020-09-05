Blackberry Creek Artists
Join us as we welcome the Blackberry Creek Artists group to the Art Center September 5-26. Blackberry Creek is a local artist collective representing artists who live and work in the North Georgia area. These award-winning artists work in various mediums including oils, watercolor, acrylic, pastels, multi-media and sculpture, with subject matters as varied as their mediums. Opening reception is September 5 from 5pm to 7pm.
