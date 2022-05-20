× Expand Joyce Black-Woerz Relax and soak in the southern hospitality when attending the committee's spring garden sale. The 2-day garden sale event will be held in the heart of Black Mountain at Town Square parking lot. Nurseries will be showing off their prime inventory of plants just for your garden.

Plants, plants, & more plants will be showcased at the Black Mountain Garden Sale on Friday, May 20, 4 -8pm and Saturday, May 21, 9am-4pm at the Town Square Parking Lot at the corner of E. State St. and Richardson Blvd.

Hosted by Black Mountain Beautification Committee the sale will feature annuals, herbs, native plants, perennials, shrubs, trees, and vegetable starts from specialty plant vendors. Plus garden décor including garden containers, wood carvings, and other special items.

The popular Clothesline Sale will have personal services for sale. Buy raffle tickets to take a chance to win plants. Proceeds help support the Seed Money Award and to keep the town beautiful!

More info at blackmountainbeautification.org. Let us help you create the garden of your dreams!