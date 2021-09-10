× Expand Joyce Black-Woerz Painting by Joyce Black-Woerz

Get ready for fall planting and holiday decorating by attending the Black Mountain Fall Garden Sale. This sale will feature trees, shrubs, native plants, perennials, and ornamental grasses. Get ahead of the holidays and pre-order holiday greenery. This gardener's event will have specialty plant vendors, raffles, food, and drinks. We look forward to seeing you on Friday, Sept. 10, 3 to 7 pm and Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 to 4 pm on the grounds of the Monte Vista Hotel, 308 W. State Street. This event is sponsored by the Black Mountain Beautification Committee, blackmountainbeautification.org. Let us help you create the garden of your dreams!