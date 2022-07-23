Black Mountain Downtown History Tour

Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711

Learn the history of Black Mountain and the Swannanoa Valley on this walking tour! Museum staff will lead attendees through historic State Street, Cherry Street and Black Mountain Avenue, relaying the history of several buildings and discussing topics including the building of the Swannanoa Tunnel and the disastrous downtown fire of 1912. Free to museum members with promo code, $10 for general public

