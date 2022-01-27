Black Bears of the Blue Ridge Mountains

× Expand Mildred the Bear Private Attraction, circa 1990North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources, Digital Archive. North Carolina State Parks Collection. Bear with Grandfather Mountain sign

Join BRAHM on January 27th when we learn history and facts about black bears with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. We will also learn about the life of Mildred the Bear, Grandfather Mountain's charismatic resident mascot from who lived at the mountain from 1973-1993.

In order to protect the health of our staff and patrons masks are required for this event.