Black Bears of the Blue Ridge Mountains

to

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Join BRAHM on January 27th when we learn history and facts about black bears with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. We will also learn about the life of Mildred the Bear, Grandfather Mountain's charismatic resident mascot from who lived at the mountain from 1973-1993.

In order to protect the health of our staff and patrons masks are required for this event.

Info

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Education & Learning, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Black Bears of the Blue Ridge Mountains - 2022-01-27 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black Bears of the Blue Ridge Mountains - 2022-01-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black Bears of the Blue Ridge Mountains - 2022-01-27 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black Bears of the Blue Ridge Mountains - 2022-01-27 11:00:00 ical