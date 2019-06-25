Birthplace of Country Music Presents Carson Peters & Iron Mountain
Tickets $15
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
The Birthplace of Country Music proudly welcomes Carson Peters & Iron Mountain to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum for an intimate concert experience with one of our region's most beloved bluegrass acts. From Piney Flats, Tennessee, young Carson Peters has delighted audiences on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey, and has performed at The Grand Ole Opry.
