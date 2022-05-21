Birds of the Wood & Fields

× Expand allaboutbirds.org Red-headed Woodpecker

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the Eastern Bluebird, Tree Swallow, Wood Thrush and Red-headed Woodpecker. Learn how these species depend upon the native trees, plants and open fields for their food, shelter and nesting spaces. Identify many other bird species that call this area home and bring your binoculars, field guides and bird ID apps for further observing. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.