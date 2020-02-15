Birds of a Feather Workshop

to Google Calendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Join Kathie Driscoll and discover which love birds are flocking together during the frosty month of February. Then we will make our own unique Valentine’s card to give to our “Tweetheart”. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Appropriate for ages 5 and up. Payment is due at time of registration. $6/Member, $8/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Workshops
434-325-8169
to Google Calendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of a Feather Workshop - 2020-02-15 13:00:00