Biltmore Gardens Railway
to
Biltmore Estate 1 Lodge St., Asheville, North Carolina 28803
×
Biltmore Company
Our fun-for-all-ages botanical model train displays invite you to experience our grounds in an engaging new way. Located in the Conservatory in the Walled Garden, the displays feature replicas of structures connected with Biltmore and its founder George Vanderbilt. Each beautifully executed piece was handcrafted from such natural elements as leaves, bark, and twigs.
Info
Biltmore Estate 1 Lodge St., Asheville, North Carolina 28803
Home & Garden