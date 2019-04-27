Bill Van Gilder Pottery Workshop

Join us in Leesburg, Virginia for a 2-day weekend pottery workshop with Internationally recognized potter and ceramic artist, Bill van Gilder.

April 26 - 28th

Friday, April 26th 6:00pm-8:00pm, Slide show and wine and cheese reception

Saturday, April 27th 9:30-4:00pm, Demonstration

Sunday, April 28th 9:30-4:00pm, Demonstration

Every potter has a list of WHAT they want to make. HOW to make it, is often the question…

During this two and a half day, information-loaded, demo-workshop some 50+ making techniques will be demonstrated in answer to these ‘how-to’ questions; techniques participants will want to use and adjust to fit their own future work. Short cuts, tips and tool-use at the wheel will be shared through demo after demo.

Hand-building functional forms will be the focus during part of the demonstrations as requested, defining projects and techniques for hand-builders.

“Throughout 50+ yrs. of making functional pots, I’ve collected hundreds of making techniques used to make specific pots, both wheel-thrown and hand-built;”