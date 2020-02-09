Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of America’s most hilarious comedians. Engvall’s iconic brand of observational satire is as relatable as it is laugh out loud funny. Bill's first album, “Here's Your Sign,” held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. Mr. Engvall will perform two shows – one at 5:00 and one at 8:00.