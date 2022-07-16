Bill and the Belles in concert

× Expand Courtesy of Bill and the Belles Bill and the Belles play the Blue Ridge Music Center on July 16.

The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting Bill and the Belles and ShadowGrass for an evening of music at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 16, in the outdoor amphitheater. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.

Bill and the Belles began as a project to explore the sounds between rural and urban music, between vaudeville and down-home roots, but they’ve arrived somewhere wholly their own. They revel in the in-between: deeply engaged with the string band tradition and eager to stretch those influences to contemporary settings. Bill and the Belles is Kris Truelsen on guitar, fiddler Kalia Yeagle, bassist Andrew Small, and banjo/banjo-uke player Aidan VanSuetendael. ShadowGrass will open the show.

Tickets are $20 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge. Advance tickets are available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.