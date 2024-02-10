× Expand Berglund Center

Big Lick Comic Con is February 10th & 11th 2024, at the Berglund Center Special Events Center.

- Saturday - Single Day Pass - $17.00 Early Bird Special (09/29/23 - 12/01/23), $19.00 Individual (12/02/2023 - 02/10/2023), $20 Day Of

- Celebrator Weekend Passes - $35.00

Includes:

- Passes for both days of the event, Saturday, Feb. 10th and Sunday, Feb. 11th

- Early Entry on Saturday, Feb. 10th at 10am with dedicated Celebrator entry

*New This Year*

- Exclusive Weekend Pass Holder Hologram Laminate with Custom Lanyard with Pickup Party access - party details coming soon!

- 20% off any Big Lick Comic Con Merchandise at the event

- More to be announced

*Kids 12 and under with paying customer*