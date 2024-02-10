Big Lick Comic Con
to
The Berglund Center 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Berglund Center
Big Lick Comic Con is February 10th & 11th 2024, at the Berglund Center Special Events Center.
- Saturday - Single Day Pass - $17.00 Early Bird Special (09/29/23 - 12/01/23), $19.00 Individual (12/02/2023 - 02/10/2023), $20 Day Of
- Celebrator Weekend Passes - $35.00
Includes:
- Passes for both days of the event, Saturday, Feb. 10th and Sunday, Feb. 11th
- Early Entry on Saturday, Feb. 10th at 10am with dedicated Celebrator entry
*New This Year*
- Exclusive Weekend Pass Holder Hologram Laminate with Custom Lanyard with Pickup Party access - party details coming soon!
- 20% off any Big Lick Comic Con Merchandise at the event
- More to be announced
*Kids 12 and under with paying customer*