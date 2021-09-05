Big Kahuna Wing Festival

The World’s Fair Park 963 Worlds Fair Park Dr, Knoxville, Tennessee 37916

This year, the 8th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival celebrates the creation of the “Buffalo Wing”, which has become a national food icon. Invented in 1964 at the world famous Anchor Bar by Teresa Bellisimo, the popularity of the chicken wing has made it America’s #1 appetizer. Last year alone over 20 billion wings were consumed by Americans, 1.25 billion on Super Bowl weekend alone.

