Adding to the anticipation of Knoxville’s Big Kahuna Wing Festival (BKWF), officially for September 3rd, 2023, a full lineup of some of Knoxville’s best talents have been tapped to support the 2023 event. The World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville will host the festival just steps away from the historic Sunsphere.
Our 2023 Festival will feature:
- More than 10,000 lbs. of Wings
- Some of the Best Wings of the South
- Expansive Fireworks Show
- Wings Around the World Area
- Wing Eating Competition
- Bobbing for Wings Competition
- Wing Cooking Competition
- Live Music Performances
- Kids Corner & Entertainment
- Fun for the Entire Family
Plan your day at the Big Kahuna Wing Festival
- Gates open at 2pm (VIP ticket holders may enter at 1pm)
- Music begins at 1pm and ends at 8:30 pm
- Fireworks begin at 9pm
- Entry allows patrons to sample wings from any of the competing teams (15 complimentary) during the event
- NO PETS PLEASE (We love our furry friends and don’t want them to choke on a chicken bone!)
- No outside beverages of any kind allowed
- Donation boxes are placed at all team tents and patrons are asked to donate to receive additional wings
- Lawn chairs may be brought into the festival
- Only CLEAR backpacks or large bags will be allowed (subject to search)
- Lost and Found located at the Front Gate
Tickets go on sale July 10th!
