Adding to the anticipation of Knoxville’s Big Kahuna Wing Festival (BKWF), officially for September 3rd, 2023, a full lineup of some of Knoxville’s best talents have been tapped to support the 2023 event. The World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville will host the festival just steps away from the historic Sunsphere.

Our 2023 Festival will feature:

More than 10,000 lbs. of Wings

Some of the Best Wings of the South

Expansive Fireworks Show

Wings Around the World Area

Wing Eating Competition

Bobbing for Wings Competition

Wing Cooking Competition

Live Music Performances

Kids Corner & Entertainment

Fun for the Entire Family

Plan your day at the Big Kahuna Wing Festival

Gates open at 2pm (VIP ticket holders may enter at 1pm)

Music begins at 1pm and ends at 8:30 pm

Fireworks begin at 9pm

Entry allows patrons to sample wings from any of the competing teams (15 complimentary) during the event

NO PETS PLEASE (We love our furry friends and don’t want them to choke on a chicken bone!)

No outside beverages of any kind allowed

Donation boxes are placed at all team tents and patrons are asked to donate to receive additional wings

Lawn chairs may be brought into the festival

Only CLEAR backpacks or large bags will be allowed (subject to search)

Lost and Found located at the Front Gate

Tickets go on sale July 10th!