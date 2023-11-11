Big John & Starlett

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating

Singer and bassist Starlett Boswell and guitarist Big John Talley met by chance in January 2019 while they were filling in with a band in North Carolina. With each of them laying claim to an impressive, decades-long career in bluegrass, they already had a lot in common. There was an immediate chemistry between them, which became apparent as they began working together with other ensembles. After sharing a few tunes and getting better acquainted, it quickly became clear that they had many similar musical interests that drew from the same set of influences, including Bill Monroe, The Osborne Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Larry Sparks, Del McCoury, The Stanley Brothers, Johnson Mountain Boys, Tony Rice, Lester & Earl, and Peter Rowan. Since then, Starlett & Big John have been performing as a duo and garnering widespread acclaim along the way.