Big Ears Festival

Downtown Knoxville Gay St, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

Big Ears is a singular festival experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, effortlessly crossing the boundaries of musical genres as well as artistic disciplines. Annually, the festival supports 100+ performances of music, film, and art over four days.  Community engagement typically includes 50+ panels, workshops, and performances that are free and open to the public.

Downtown Knoxville Gay St, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
