Big E Fest

Big E is Back! Back in the Big Red Apple where it all started many moons ago! The first ten Big E Festivals were held at the Loudermilk Boarding House Museum starting in 2000; twice at the Grant-Reeves VFW & twice at the Main St. Event Ctr. Four years at the Rabun Co. Civic Ctr. Now back to Cornelia!

Motels available:

Host Motel - Hampton Inn in Cornelia, GA. Ask for special Elvis Festival Rate of $119. a night. 706-778-0040

Championship Show Friday August 4, 2023

Everything Elvis Museum open 10am to 4pm. Admission half price for VIP ticket holders! Then Meet & Greet 5 PM to 6 PM $10. pay at Food Factory door. Food & Door Prize. Snap some pictures of your favorite ETAs.

World Champion David Lee along with 2022 Big E Champ Jordan Poole and Grey Galloway will rock the house on Friday night. Show starts at 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM. Front row reserved seat $40. General admission Tix ($25.) can be purchased on Eventbrite or at door (cash preferred). Food available.

ETA Competition & Country Jamboree Dinner Saturday August 5, 2023

Elvis Tribute Artists gather to compete for the title of Big E Champion. Youth Division featured this year! People's Choice to benefit animal shelter. Show starts at Noon. Doors open at 11 AM.

Tickets: Very VIP Front row $48.

2nd row to 6th row reserved: $35. General admission Tix $25. Food available.

Sat. night: Country Music Jamoree Dinner. Hear Classic greats by David Lee as Conway Twitty, Ken Mobley, Jessica Nash as Loretta Lynn/ Patsy Cline, & more. Special tribute to Loretta Lynn. Tickets $40. can be purchased on Eventbrite or door - cash preferred.

Sunday Gospel Breakfast with David Lee 10am. $35.