Together for over 25 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has appeared in concert venues across the world, sold millions of records and their music has appeared in hundreds of movies and television shows. With sold-out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, appearances with many of the country’s finest symphony orchestras, and television appearances ranging from Dancing with the Stars to Superbowl XXXIII, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music — America’s original musical art form — and bring joy to audiences around the world.

Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.