× Expand Carl Powell Ceramic artist Helen Purdum

The Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour will be held on September 14 and 15 from 12 to 5pm. This is your chance to peek into the studios of our resident artists, gain insight into their creative process, and view their most recent works. Additionally, these creatives will have pieces available for purchase at the adjacent Grovewood Gallery, which will extend a 10% discount on nearly all items. Metro Wines will also be on-site serving complimentary wine.