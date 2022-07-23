× Expand Beverly Heritage Center The Parade of History is one of many attractions at Beverly Heritage Day

Our annual timeline heritage event returns to historic Beverly Saturday, July 23rd. Visitors are invited to experience centuries of history as we share stories of settlement, conflict, and daily life in the Tygart Valley from 1750-1950. Come interact with Living History camps representing 18th, 19th, and 20th century eras with reenactors, demonstrations, presentations, displays, and more. Join us for a Parade of History, children’s activities and games, food, and a brand new Scavenger Hunt and Civil War Mystery. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Civil War Mystery: Beverly is occupied by federal troops and rumors are spreading about Confederate spies in our midst. Interact with local citizens to figure out who is lying and who is telling the truth. Correctly identify the two spies and you will be entered in a prize drawing. Will you be able to solve the mystery?

Scavenger Hunt: Follow a series of clues throughout the various reenactor camps to reveal a secret message that will lead you to a prize. Recommended for young adults and children with adult supervision.

Children’s activities will include the Game of Graces and Fishing for Chickens.

A new Escape Room in the 1841 Randolph County Jail will be available for visitors to try, as well as a brand new exhibit in the newly restored jailer’s office.

Draft schedule (times & details subject to change):

Saturday, July 23

Parking available at corner of Fountain St & Walnut Ave

10 am - Parade of History

10:30 - 6 pm Camps, demonstrations, and activities open

Children’s activities in Town Square

Pie Sale

10:30 – 3:30 pm Civil War Mystery Event and Scavenger Hunt throughout town

11:45 Lunch for sale - pork BBQ

4 pm - Grand reveal of the Mystery Event. Ice Cream Social to follow