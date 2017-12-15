Bethlehem Living Nativity

“Bethlehem Village” – where the real Christmas story comes to life returns to Afton, Virginia this December 15-19, 2017, for its 18th annual event. **(Hours: December 15, 18 & 19, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., December 16 & 17, 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.)

The Village, a ministry of Rockfish Valley churches and community members, is one of the longest-running and largest re-enactments of its type in the U.S.

Comprised of many village buildings including a working olive press, carpentry, music, scribe and weapons shops, live camels, over 50 costumed characters, a nativity, inn and the ever-popular narrative singing angels, “Bethlehem” has become synonymous with Christmas for thousands of local residents and travelers throughout the Rockfish Valley and Piedmont region of Virginia.

“Bethlehem Village” invites visitors to become a part of the true Christmas story as they literally walk through 1st Century Bethlehem.

As visitors wander the village they’ll find that the Inn is full, the streets are crowded with the masses in town to register for the census, livestock in the nearby stables seem restless, and there is a palpable energy as an inexplicably bright star beams brightly into the Afton night. As Roman guards patrol the streets, little does anyone in Bethlehem realize they are on the precipice of history as the birth of the coming Messiah takes place in a meager stable, changing the world and its course forever.