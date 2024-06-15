Best.Weekend.Ever.

Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 12 – 6 PM

Downtown Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is bringing back its summer festival on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 12 – 6 PM all across Downtown Harrisonburg.

This will have a variety of activities and entertainment spread throughout the district for all ages. There will be live music, magicians, community art projects, arts and crafts activities, walking tours, food specials at restaurants, food trucks, sidewalk sales, touch-a-truck, Sip & Stroll, and more!