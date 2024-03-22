The Berkeley Springs Film Festival

The Berkeley Springs Film Festival (BSFF) is being held this spring in Berkeley Springs West Virginia. Come and relax in the beautiful spa town, walk around town, get a massage, soak in the warmed nutrient rich spring water, enjoy the blue ridge mountains and all the area has to offer, while enjoying great independent films at the Historic Star Theater.

Other than a few very large film festivals such as Sundance, SXSW, Toronto, and Caan that draw multi-million dollar films, the vast majority of film festivals in the world show very low budget independent films of a very wide variety of subjects. Some are short films under 20 minutes in length, while others are feature length films. These festivals provide a venue where filmmakers can see their works on a big screen, receive audience feedback and attend seminars to improve their craft, and compete for awards and prizes. By attending this festival, you are supporting and encouraging the major motion picture filmmakers of tomorrow! That said, we have shown several million dollar films in the past.

Time & Location

Mar 22, 2024, 3:00 PM – Mar 24, 2024, 3:00 PM

Historic Star Theater, 49 N Washington St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA