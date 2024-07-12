Berea Craft Festival

× Expand Visit Berea

Over 110 artists from all over the United States will be on site with their work and providing demonstrations.

Friday, July 12, 10:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, July 13, 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday, July 14, 10:00am – 5:00pm

INDIAN FORT THEATER– 3 MILES east from downtown Berea, 40 miles south of Lexington. Just off I-75, exits 76 & 77. Follow signs to Berea and the Festival!

$6.00 Adults.

$5.00 for Senior Citizens.

Children under 12, FREE. Parking is free.

Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome!

For special arrangements or assistance, please contact the Berea Welcome Center at: (800)598-5263.