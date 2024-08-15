Berea Celtic Festival

Berea Celtic Fest and Gathering

It is fair to say that the beginning of, what is now considered a Berea signature event, sprung out of wakes of the former Berea Int'l Festival, regular live music events at the former Main Street Street and at the Berea Center for the Arts (the former Berea Movie Theater) combined with a genuine desire to grow Celtic and especially Irish folk music in Central Kentucky in an environment that was already known for embracing numerous shades of The Arts.

The first gathering took place in 2009 and has grown little by little to where we are today with 50+ excellent musicians, singers and dancers from more than twelve states and sometimes from across the pond. We are proud to say that the majority of the participants come back to inspire and to be inspired by their peers.

The support by local businesses, organizations and the participants is immense and extremely valuable for this quaint little town that is located where the mountains meet the Bluegrass.

Come as you are.

The Folk Circle Association of Berea is the sponsor of this event, and we are well aware of the fact that we cannot and will not compete with large events in Milwaukee, MI and Dublin, OH and will probably never have a budget that can justify a large scale event. Hence, we are way more a gathering than a festival, and we make strong efforts to welcome musicians of all skill levels with the hope that useful and meaningful relations can be created for the benefit of this unique genre and the folks who enjoy it. We can't make anyone rich financially, but our aim is to enrich all with quality workshops, presentations, concerts and lasting friendships.