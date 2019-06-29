Ben Folds with the Winston-Salem Symphony

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Pianist, singer-songwriter and North Carolina native Ben Folds opens the 35th anniversary season of An Appalachian Summer Festival with an unforgettable evening of genre-bending music featuring the Winston-Salem Symphony. According to the Vibes Music Blog, “on stage, he is just a wonder to watch, as a pianist, as a lyricist, as a composer, a conductor and as a man.”

$50 Adult

$45 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$30 Student/Child

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
