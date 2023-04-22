Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
There’s a bit of the sorcerer in Béla Fleck (banjo), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Edgar Meyer (double bass), and
their special guest Rakesh Chaurasia (bansuri – Indian flute). Most musicians hope at most for proficiency in
their chosen form, but these gentlemen move from bluegrass to Western classical to Indian classical to jazz,
transmuting genres into something uniquely their own as though they’d gotten hold of the alchemist’s
tools that legendarily changed lead into gold. In any case, it’s music that transcends description —
ineffable, indefinable, and very beautiful.
Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $20 Student