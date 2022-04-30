Beech's Bloom'n Craft Festival
Beech Mountain Ski Resort 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, North Carolina
Beech’s Bloomin’ Craft Festival offers visitors the perfect opportunity to support locally owned small businesses. The family-friendly event will feature a variety of artisans and crafters *outdoors at the Buckeye Recreation Center. *In the case of inclement weather, the festival will be held indoors.
Art & Exhibitions