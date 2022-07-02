× Expand Todd Bush Fireworks at Beech Mountain's Mile High Fourth of July

Beech Mountain’s Mile High Fourth of July is an Independence Day celebration where the sky is literally the limit! Visitors can enjoy various family-friendly events such as: the annual Roasting of the Hog with local firefighter serving mouthwatering barbeque pork and turkey dinners; a Sparkler 5K with free shirt and tie-dye station followed by a tailgate party; a family party at the Buckeye Recreation Center with fun activities such as face painting, bounce houses and yard games; and festivities at the Beech Mountain Ski Resort with scenic chair lift rides, live music, a cookout and firework display above the summit of Beech Mountain

www.beechmtn.com