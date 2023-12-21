Beech Mountain's Holiday Parade

× Expand Beech Mountain TDA Beech Mountain Annual Holiday Parade

Visitors can enjoy the annual Beech Mountain Christmas Parade on December 21, 2023. The route begins at the Beech Mountain Ski Resort at 4 p.m. and ends at White Wolf Lodge. When the parade finishes, visitors can experience additional seasonal festivities with a special Santa’s Workshop, complete with photos with Santa, crafts, cocoa, cookies and more. For more information visit or call 828-387-3003. ( * Note: If Parade is cancelled due to inclement weather, Santa’s Workshop will still be open).