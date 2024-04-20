‘Bedtime Stitches’ Showcases Expertise of Fabric Artist Salley Mavor

× Expand Photo Provided By UHM With a needle as her tool, thread as her medium, and stitches as her mark, Salley Mavor creates imaginative and intricate interpretations of everyday experiences, like the universal theme of children sleeping safe in their beds as illustrated in “Bedtime Stitches.”

“To sleep – perchance to dream…” No, it’s not Shakespeare, but well-known fabric artist Salley Mavor who’s bringing that thought to life in “Salley Mavor: Bedtime Stitches,” currently on display at the Upcountry History Museum.

Bringing stories from the pages of her books to life is what this talented artist and children’s author does best, and “Bedtime Stitches,” showcases the expertise with which she is able to draw people into a miniature world of embroideries that celebrate the universal theme of children sleeping safe in their beds.

Each of the 18 pieces of original artwork is stitched entirely by hand and presents a three-dimensional bas-relief sculpture created like a shadow box. Made with a variety of materials, such as fabric, beads, and wire, these fabric arts contain Mavor’s detailed, intricate designs. Assembled like a tiny stage with its own scenery and characters, each scene takes visitors on an international journey from Afghanistan to Ghana to Scandinavia to South America and beyond to illustrate varying cultures and home environments. The common thread centers on what makes each child’s home a warm and welcoming place.

Using her illustrations from the book, "My Bed: Enchanting Ways to Fall Asleep Around the World," Mavor has fashioned a colorfully immersive experience that highlights the endless ways children fall asleep. Whether on hammocks, straw mats, woven rugs or in curtained cupboards, cubby holes and quilt-covered beds, they nod off in houseboats, next to a warm stove, or under the stars on a rooftop – all scenes expertly transformed into visual clues about geographic regions, people, traditions, and cultures.

This exhibition will be on display at the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County through Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.