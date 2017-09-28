This annual family-fun event features midway rides for all ages, from kiddie rides to thrill rides, live music, educational demonstrations, a Wine Tasting Garden, favorite fair food, carnival games, Saturday night fireworks and more.

Highlights include the Miss Bedford County Fair Pageant (5:30 pm Thurs.), Ginger Snaps concert (6 pm Thurs.), equine demonstrations (10 am Fri.), Dave & Tom concert (6 pm Fri.), 4-H & FFA Livestock Show (10:30 am Sat.), Ruckus concert (6 pm Sat.), Bluegrass concert by the Ellis Family (12:30 pm Sun.), Antique Farm Equipment Show and Antique Car Show (1 pm Sun.).

Fair parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 on Thursday and $30 Friday - Sunday. Ride tickets are also available onsite for $1.50 each, $25 for 20 tickets, or $50 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. Rides take 3 or more tickets each.

Visit the website for coupons for $5 off ride wristbands and $5 off a 50-ticket Super Saver Family Pack.

Fair hours are 4 to 9 pm Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm Friday and Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. The midway is open from 4 to 10 pm Thursday, 2 to 10 pm Friday, 10 am to 10 pm Saturday, and noon to 6 pm Sunday.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.