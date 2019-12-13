Becky Buller Band

Becky Buller is a 2-time Grammy award-winning songwriter and an 8-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner who made bluegrass music history in 2016 by becoming the first artist ever to win in both instrumental and vocal categories, as well as the first female to win Fiddle Player Of The Year.

Her songs, recorded by some of the industry’s best, preceded the fiery-haired fiddler’s own prominence as an artist in the acoustic music world. In fact, previously featured bands by the Philharmonic, Russell Moore & Illrd Tyme Out and Rhonda Vincent have recorded Becky’s songs. Becky co-wrote “Freedom”, the lead-off track of The Infamous Stringduster’s 2018 Grammy award-winning album, Laws Of Gravity, as well as “The Shaker”, featured on The Travelin’ McCoury’s self-titled release that just brought home the 2019 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy.

Besides Becky, the band includes a dynamite lineup of Ned Luberecki on banjo, Dan Boner on guitar, Nate Lee on mandolin and vocals, and Daniel Hardin on bass and vocals. Although she has been trained classically as well, Becky’s first love has always been fiddle. Her infectious enthusiasm and passion for music shines through in every performance, and this one will be no different!

