Beary Scary Halloween

Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals that some consider creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to trick-or-treat on the mountain and then watch special Halloween enrichments be given to the animals. Included with admission.