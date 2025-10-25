Beary Scary Halloween
Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646
Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals that some consider creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to trick-or-treat on the mountain and then watch special Halloween enrichments be given to the animals.
