Beary Scary Halloween

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals that some consider creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to trick-or-treat on the mountain and then watch special Halloween enrichments be given to the animals. Included with admission.

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
