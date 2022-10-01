Bears Bees + Brews Festival

Rabbit Rabbit 75 Coxe Ave. , Asheville, North Carolina 28801

Bears Bees + Brews Festival is back this fall, partying for wildlife and wilderness for a second year. Show your support for wild creatures large and small--from bears to bees--by joining us at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville. Enjoy family-friendly fun, learn + mingle with experts from local wildlife and conservation organizations, enjoy sweet + savory bites and tasty brews, and so much more.

* We began this project to raise awareness about wildlife coexistence, WNC wilderness, and to promote safe passage for the wild creatures in our region and beyond.

