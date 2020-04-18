Bear on the Square Mountain Festival

Dahlonega, GA Dahlonega, Georgia

The 24th annual Bear on the Square is an authentic Appalachian Heritage Festival featuring bluegrass and old-time music, a juried Artists Market Place featuring traditional mountain crafts, storytelling, free music workshops and demonstrations, local wine and beer, a Sunday Gospel Jam, children’s activities, dancing, and more. All Saturday and Sunday events are free.

Info

Dahlonega, GA Dahlonega, Georgia
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
8002315543
