Bear on the Square Mountain Festival
Dahlonega, GA Dahlonega, Georgia
The 24th annual Bear on the Square is an authentic Appalachian Heritage Festival featuring bluegrass and old-time music, a juried Artists Market Place featuring traditional mountain crafts, storytelling, free music workshops and demonstrations, local wine and beer, a Sunday Gospel Jam, children’s activities, dancing, and more. All Saturday and Sunday events are free.
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets