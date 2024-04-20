Bear on the Square Mountain Festival

× Expand Margo Booth Musicians jam around the Dahlonega square during the festival.

Bear on the Square, an authentic Appalachian Heritage Festival featuring bluegrass and old-time music, celebrates its 26th year! In addition to the musicians in the MainStage tent and jamming around the Square, the festival includes a juried Artists Market Place featuring traditional mountain crafts, storytelling, free music workshops and demonstrations, local wine and beer, a Sunday Gospel Jam, children’s activities, dancing, and more. All events are free.