Bear on the Square Mountain Festival

Bard Wrisley
Musicians jamming on the Square in Dahlonega, GA
Bear on the Square is an authentic Appalachian Heritage Festival featuring bluegrass and old-time music, a juried Artists Market Place featuring traditional mountain crafts, storytelling, free music workshops and demonstrations, local wine and beer, a Sunday Gospel Jam, children’s activities, dancing, and more. All events are free.
