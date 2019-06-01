Bear Banter + Brews

UpCountry Brewing Company 1042 Haywood Rd, North Carolina 28806

Bears Bees + Brews and UpCountry Brewing are celebrating National Black Bear Day, Saturday, June 1st. Join us for a fun and educational evening with two live interactive brewery talks, trivia, and much more:

> NC Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Ashley Hobbs: Coexisting with Black Bears

> Wildands Network scientist Liz Hillard: The Importance of Habitat Connectivity for Wildlife

> Frugal Backpacker: Leave No Trace workshop

> Center for Honeybee Research shares world honey for you tasting pleasure.

> Grift Town Goods live printing Bears Bees + Brews t-shirts to raise funds for our continued wildlife conservation efforts.

> UpCountry brews will be flowing all night long!

Brewery Bear Talks start at 6pm and live music at 8pm.

Come one, come all! Let's party... FOR BEARS!

UpCountry Brewing Company 1042 Haywood Rd, North Carolina 28806
