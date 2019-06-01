Bear Banter + Brews

Bears Bees + Brews and UpCountry Brewing are celebrating National Black Bear Day, Saturday, June 1st. Join us for a fun and educational evening with two live interactive brewery talks, trivia, and much more:

> NC Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Ashley Hobbs: Coexisting with Black Bears

> Wildands Network scientist Liz Hillard: The Importance of Habitat Connectivity for Wildlife

> Frugal Backpacker: Leave No Trace workshop

> Center for Honeybee Research shares world honey for you tasting pleasure.

> Grift Town Goods live printing Bears Bees + Brews t-shirts to raise funds for our continued wildlife conservation efforts.

> UpCountry brews will be flowing all night long!

Brewery Bear Talks start at 6pm and live music at 8pm.

Come one, come all! Let's party... FOR BEARS!