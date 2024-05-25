BavarianFest
to
Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Helen, Georgia 30545
Experience a bit of Bavaria while you and your family enjoy our Memorial Day weekend celebration at the Festhalle!
A live Oompa band and dancing combine to create a festive Bavarian atmosphere. Help us honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
- Import and Domestic Beer
- Wines
- Wursts on a Bun
- Sauerkraut
- Hot Dogs
- Pretzels
- Snacks
- Desserts
All military (active, retired, veteran) get in free along with one guest
DATE
May 25, 2024
6:00 PM to 11:00 PM
LOCATION
Helen Festhalle
1074 Edelweiss Strasse
Helen, GA 30545
For more information, call the Helen Chamber of Commerce at 706-878-1908 or send us a message.
Info
Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Helen, Georgia 30545
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink