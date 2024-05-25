BavarianFest

Experience a bit of Bavaria while you and your family enjoy our Memorial Day weekend celebration at the Festhalle!

A live Oompa band and dancing combine to create a festive Bavarian atmosphere. Help us honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Import and Domestic Beer

Wines

Wursts on a Bun

Sauerkraut

Hot Dogs

Pretzels

Snacks

Desserts

All military (active, retired, veteran) get in free along with one guest

May 25, 2024

6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Helen Festhalle

1074 Edelweiss Strasse

Helen, GA 30545

For more information, call the Helen Chamber of Commerce at 706-878-1908 or send us a message.