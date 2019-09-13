Battle of Middle Creek Reenactment

Reenactment of the Battle of Middlecreek that took place on January 10, 1862. September 13th, 14th and 15 2019 are the dates for this years reenactment. On Friday the 13th we will be having school days for the children of the area and the battles on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm each day. The camp will open by 10am each day for civilians to talk to the reeancters and walk around the camp.