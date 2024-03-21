× Expand Banff Mountain Film Festival

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns to Appalachian State University on Thursday March 21, Friday March 22, and Saturday March 23, 2024.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival screenings will take place in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. All screenings will start at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 6:15pm to the Schaefer Center lobby and auditorium. Sponsor booths will be set up in the Schaefer Center lobby and concessions will be available. Continuing our tradition, live music will be performed on both Friday and Saturday nights. Each night will feature a completely different selection of films. We will update the films being screened each night as soon as they have been finalized.