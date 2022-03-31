Banff Center Mountain Film Festival

Presented by University Recreation

The Banff Mountain Film Festival screenings will take place in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. All screenings will start at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 6:00pm to the Schaefer Center lobby and at 6:30pm to the auditorium. Each night will feature a completely different set of films and the content from each of these screenings will also not overlap with any of the virtual Banff Film Festival offerings. Sponsor booths will be set up outside in the upper parking lot area near the Schaefer Center, and the outdoor balcony area of the Schaefer Center, weather permitting. The Schaefer Center lobby will be dedicated to concessions only. Continuing our tradition, live music will be performed each night prior to the films.

Tickets (In-person, by phone, and online) will go on sale Monday December 6 at 9:00am. In-person and by phone ticket sales will occur Monday Dec. 6 – Friday Dec. 10, 9:00am to 5:00pm. The Schaefer Center Box Office will close for the winter break at 5:00pm Friday Dec. 10 and reopen on Monday January 10 at 9:00am.

Online ticket sales will be available starting Monday Dec. 6 and continue throughout the winter break.

Ticket prices are $10 for students and $15 for all others, per screening.

Please contact the Schaefer Center Box Office for more questions at 800-841-2787 or theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

We are still in the process of updating the film menu and will have that information available soon.

Banff also has a VIrtual Banff Film Festival offering from the most recent Film Festival. The virtual films you have access to rent are different from the in-person films we will be screening in March and April.