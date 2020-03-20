Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour

to Google Calendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Boone celebrates the return of one of North America's largest screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, bringing stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions, and cutting-edge adventures told through the eyes of adventurers, authors, photographers, and filmmakers from around the globe.

Walk in ticket sales will start December 2 at The Schaefer Center. We will NOT be doing any phone sales this year. Online ticket sales will begin December 6, if available.

Students $8

All others $15

For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-2787 or email us at theschaefercenter@appstate.edu

Info

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Film, Theater & Dance
8008412787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour - 2020-03-20 19:30:00