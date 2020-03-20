Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Boone celebrates the return of one of North America's largest screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, bringing stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions, and cutting-edge adventures told through the eyes of adventurers, authors, photographers, and filmmakers from around the globe.
Walk in ticket sales will start December 2 at The Schaefer Center. We will NOT be doing any phone sales this year. Online ticket sales will begin December 6, if available.
Students $8
All others $15
For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-2787 or email us at theschaefercenter@appstate.edu