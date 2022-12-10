× Expand https://www.balsamrange.com Balsam Range

The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, Balsam Range, has become one of the genre's most award-winning acts. Since forming in 2007, the group has garnered 13 IBMA awards on the heels of 8 critically-acclaimed albums. Balsam Range has left audiences spellbound while headlining major festivals from coast-to-coast, selling out venues across the nation and in multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.

Don't miss them at the Historic Earle Theatre in Downtown Mount Airy on December 10.