BALSAM RANGE

to

The Historic Earle Theatre 142 North Main Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030

The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, Balsam Range, has become one of the genre's most award-winning acts. Since forming in 2007, the group has garnered 13 IBMA awards on the heels of 8 critically-acclaimed albums. Balsam Range has left audiences spellbound while headlining major festivals from coast-to-coast, selling out venues across the nation and in multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.

Don't miss them at the Historic Earle Theatre in Downtown Mount Airy on December 10.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to
